Work officially began Thursday on a 10-acre, 1.2 million-square-foot mixed-use development near the West Falls Church Metro station.
Developer Hoffman & Associates officially broke ground on the project, called West Falls, which is in the city of Falls Church.
The transit-oriented neighborhood will be pedestrian-friendly and offer bike paths in addition to being near the Metro station, as well as Leesburg Pike (Route 7) and Interstate 66
The neighborhood is designed to serve as a gateway to Falls Church, according to the developer. West Falls will feature The Commons, an outdoor community gathering space with over 18,000 square feet of open space, in addition to public art, apartments, condominiums, senior living, retail, hotel, a medical office and cultural space.
West Falls is the first component of a larger 40-acre community-focused development of the area between Leesburg Pike and the West Falls Church Metro station.
“We are proud to lead this project that will have such a lasting positive impact on the community, the city of Falls Church and the region as a whole,” said Shawn Seaman, president of Hoffman & Associates. “West Falls will not only provide a deeper sense of connectivity here in Falls Church but also create jobs, provide residences, bring local retail and a new grocery store, as well as provide open, community spaces to gather, connect and experience all this great city has to offer.”
Falls Church Mayor P. David Tarter welcomed the development. “The West Falls project will create a vibrant, walkable destination for the community and region to enjoy, while generating the tax revenue to pay for the new Meridian High School next door.”
The residential component of the project features three buildings including apartments, condominium residences and senior living, offering over 800,000 square feet of residential space. The 371,000-square-foot apartment building will have 400 apartments, including affordable housing units. The 174,000-square-foot condominium building will include 126 condominium residences.
West Falls will also feature a 260,000-square-foot, 215-unit senior living facility, operated by a nationally recognized senior living operator, which will be developed by Trammell Crow Co. The first phase of development will also include 125,000 square feet of medical office space, also developed by Trammell Crow.
The neighborhood will have 123,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, including a nationally recognized grocer that has not been identified yet.
West Falls will also feature a 146-key hotel, Home2 Suites, an extended-stay Hilton-brand.
Torti Gallas + Partners is the master planner for the project. Clark Construction will build the project’s site work, one garage structure, the medical office, senior housing and the condominium. Coakley Williams will construct the hotel, and Bozzuto Construction has been selected as the contractor for the apartments and a second garage.
Hoffman & Associates has secured investments for the project, closed on two large loans and executed a 99-year ground lease with the city of Falls Church for West Falls. An affiliate of Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies L.P. provided $200 million of construction financing, and an affiliate of Rockwood Capital made an equity investment, capitalizing nearly half of the development. This includes 123,000 square feet of retail, as well as the 146-key hotel, an apartment building, 964 garage parking spaces and The Commons.
EagleBank served as the lender for a construction loan of over $60 million and Grosvenor, through its Structured Development Finance business, provided financing for the condominium with ground floor retail, according to information provided by the company.
Trammell Crow will be developing and sourcing financing for the medical office and senior living buildings that are a part of West Falls.
Anticipated delivery for West Falls begins in fall 2024.
