Prince William County Executive Chris Shorter on Tuesday appointed Wade A. Hugh as deputy county executive for community development.
The Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday backed the county executive’s decision to appoint Hugh, who has served as the county’s acting deputy county executive for community development since February. His appointment is effective immediately, according to a news release from the county.
“Wade is a proven leader who has a passion for public service and for this community,” Shorter said in a statement. “I am confident that he will continue to do an excellent job in fostering collaboration and driving innovation with our staff and the development community.”
Hugh will be responsible for overseeing the county’s development services agencies, which include Development Services, Economic Development, Parks, Recreation and Tourism, Planning, Public Works and Transportation, as well as the Office of Environmental Sustainability. He will also serve as the liaison to the Service Authority and Quantico Marine Corps Base, the news release stated.
“I am honored and humbled by this appointment,” Hugh said in a statement. “I have been blessed to work for the county over the last 27 years; and the staff and leadership are the best. Making a difference in people’s lives is what continues to motivate me to serve the residents of Prince William County. I look forward to continuing to serve the county in my new role as Deputy County Executive.”
Hugh has more than 27 years of experience in the development and environmental field, the release said. Prior to that role, he served as the county’s director of the Department of Development Services for 15 years, where he organized and led the newly created department.
Before that he was the assistant public works director, where he led the Buildings and Grounds Division, Fleet Management Division, Property Management Group, the department’s accounting group, and the county’s Facilities Construction Group. He also served as the Watershed Management Branch Chief for the county’s Department of Public Works.
Hugh received his undergraduate degree in agricultural economics and a master of business administration from West Virginia University. He is also a certified zoning administrator.
