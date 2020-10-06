Former Del. Tim Hugo, who represented portions of Fairfax and Prince William counties, has become the latest Northern Virginian to announce a run for statewide office.
Hugo said Monday that he will seek the Republican nomination in 2021 for lieutenant governor, the state's second-highest office.
Hugo represented the 40th District in the Virginia House of Delegates from 2003 until he was ousted last fall by Democrat Dan Helmer. The district consists of parts of southwestern Fairfax County and portions of the Haymarket, Catharpin and Gainesville areas of Prince William County.
Hugo's loss last fall was among defeats that led Democrats to take control of both houses of the General Assembly as well as the Executive Mansion.
"I have heard from friends, family, colleagues, and neighbors who have watched as one-party control has led to diminished leadership of our commonwealth and a disregard for opposing viewpoints," Hugo said in a statement released by his campaign. "Their concern has been compounded by the lack of leadership to reopen our economy and get our children safely back in the classroom. One-party control has failed Virginia, and enough is enough."
Hugo joins a crowded field of candidates running for lieutenant governor. Other Republicans who are running include Virginia Beach Del. Glenn R. Davis Jr. , Fairfax business consultant Puneet Ahluwalia, and Lance Allen, a national security company executive who lives in Fauquier County.
On the Democratic side, two other Prince William members of the House of Delegates have already announced campaigns: Elizabeth Guzman and Hala Ayala. Other Democratic candidates include former Democratic Party chairman Paul Goldman of Richmond and Arlington County businessman Xavier Warren. Sean Perryman, president of the Fairfax County NAACP, is expected to announce his campaign shortly, and Prince William School Board Chair Babur Lateef said he is considering a campaign.
The lieutenant governor is a part-time position whose primary responsibility is to serve as president of the state Senate, voting only in the case of ties. The lieutenant governor also is first in line to succeed the governor. Current Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, a Democrat, is running for governor.
The two parties will select their nominees in the spring for the election in November 2021.
