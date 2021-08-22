Hundreds of Afghan refugees arrived at Dulles International Airport this weekend and were temporarily housed at Northern Virginia Community College's Annandale campus.
The college set up 500 cots in ballrooms and community rooms as hundreds of groups and individuals stepped up to help the new arrivals, the Associated Press reported.
#NOW: This @GoNationalAir plane just landed at @Dulles_Airport with close to 270 Afghan refugees.— Jess Arnold (@JessArnoldTV) August 21, 2021
It’s one of multiple flights the airline is making for the U.S. gov to help get people out of Afghanistan. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/z3pUGPHD0j
The college was used as an emergency shelter, with most of the refugees later moved by the State Department to the Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly.
Local organizations and residents mobilized to help provide the refugees everything from clothes and shoes to translators and paperwork help. Volunteers with the Dar Alnoor Islamic Community Center in Prince William County played a major role Saturday gathering supplies and aid.
Though immediate needs have been met thanks to an outpouring of community support across Northern Virginia, Dar Alnoor is still accepting donations at the mosque on Hoadly Road and has established an assistance and relocation fund.
Volunteer Registration Form - https://t.co/l4Uud5gKmY— Dar Alnoor (@Dar_alnoor) August 19, 2021
Donate to Refugee Assistance Program - https://t.co/Q7bqa5Jh8W pic.twitter.com/4lGaIoz4KO
Many of those fleeing the Taliban in their home country are destined for Fort Lee outside Richmond, Fort Bliss in Texas and Fort McCoy in Wisconsin.
A group of Afghans fleeing the Taliban have made it to Annandale #Virginia.— Rise to Peace (@risetopeace) August 21, 2021
Our team, friends, and community, including members of the @zamanifndn are helping the refugees get to their final destination: Texas pic.twitter.com/8H23zNoq84
