risetopeace_afghan.jpg

Rise to Peace photo via Twitter of refugees in Annandale. 

 Rise to Peace

Hundreds of Afghan refugees arrived at Dulles International Airport this weekend and were temporarily housed at Northern Virginia Community College's Annandale campus.

The college set up 500 cots in ballrooms and community rooms as hundreds of groups and individuals stepped up to help the new arrivals, the Associated Press reported.

The college was used as an emergency shelter, with most of the refugees later moved by the State Department to the Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly.

Local organizations and residents mobilized to help provide the refugees everything from clothes and shoes to translators and paperwork help. Volunteers with the Dar Alnoor Islamic Community Center in Prince William County played a major role Saturday gathering supplies and aid.

Though immediate needs have been met thanks to an outpouring of community support across Northern Virginia, Dar Alnoor is still accepting donations at the mosque on Hoadly Road and has established an assistance and relocation fund

Many of those fleeing the Taliban in their home country are destined for Fort Lee outside Richmond, Fort Bliss in Texas and Fort McCoy in Wisconsin.

(1) comment

George Lawton

Wait until the crime of rape starts to dramatically increase. See this article as the origin.

Report Add Reply

