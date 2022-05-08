Hundreds of animals, including an estimated 500 chickens and ducks, four dogs and three pigs, died in a barn fire early Sunday in Gainesville.
Fire crews were called to the 15000 block of Lee Highway at 3:39 a.m. and arrived to find the barn engulfed in flames, said Prince William County Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky.
"It was quickly determined there were animals inside but could not be saved due to the volume of fire," he said.
No injuries to people were reported.
Lee Highway was closed for approximately 30 minutes during firefighting operations and the structure was totally destroyed.
The Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the cause to be accidental but did not say what sparked the blaze.
