(updated July 20)
Hundreds of hay bales caught fire in the Aldie area of Loudoun County on Sunday evening, and county officials say the smoke may be visible for days.
The fire shut down U.S. 15 in both directions between Tail Race Road and Route 50 for more than an hour as firefighters responded to the blaze. The road reopened around 10:15 p.m.
Many of the hay bales are close to the road, Loudoun County fire and rescue said.
The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said heavy smoke can be expected to last several days and urged drivers to use caution in the area.
