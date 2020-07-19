U.S. 15 is shut down in both directions near Aldie as firefighters battle a blaze engulfing hundreds of bales of hay.
Many of the hay bales are closed to the road, Loudoun County fire and rescue said. U.S. 15 is expected to remain closed for a least 12 hours between Tail Race Road and U.S. 50.
Traffic is being diverted down Tail Race Road around the scene.
Authorities urge drivers to follow detour directions in the area and use caution due to heavy smoke conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.