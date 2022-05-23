After a weekend of storms, Reagan National Airport in Arlington has the most cancellations and delays of any airport in the country Monday morning, according to FlightAware.com.
The airport had 88 cancellations and 64 delays Monday morning, with those numbers growing.
It’s likely many flights were delayed because of poor conditions during Sunday night’s thunderstorms along the East Coast.
But even after arriving at Reagan, hundreds of travelers were stuck waiting on the tarmac.
Dozens of people took to Twitter to vent frustration over sitting on planes for three or four hours overnight waiting for an available gate.
Some travelers said airline staff blamed low staffing and weather, making it difficult to keep gates open. Others chalked it up to poor management and planning.
American Airlines replied to tweets online about the issue, apologizing for delays and telling travelers that the airline is working to find available gates for the planes.
“Last night’s strong thunderstorms in the Washington, DC area impacted our operations at DCA. A small number of arriving flights experienced deplaning delays as they waited for available gates at the terminal. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and thank our team members who are working diligently to resolve the situation,” Timothy Wetzel, a spokesman for the airlines, said in an email to WTOP.
Robert Yingling, a spokesman for Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, told WTOP the delays weren’t on their side of things at security checkpoints.
“Aside from weather, I’m not aware of any factors that could have affected flights to/from DCA. There are no issues with the checkpoints,” Yingling said in an email to WTOP.
