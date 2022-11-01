While thousands of Prince William County residents are heading to bed, county officials are on the verge of a monumental decision.
The Board of County Supervisors got underway with its public hearing on the proposed PW Digital Gateway data center complex at 10:37 p.m. Tuesday.
The project, which proposes 27.6 million square feet of data centers on 2,139 acres along Pageland Lane in Gainesville, has quickly become the most controversial and contentious local land-use proposal in decades.
As the meeting started, 254 people were signed up to speak at the public hearing with 137 registered virtually, although many people double booked in-person and online appearances. If all the people signed up in person remain at the meeting, the hearing would last more than 12 hours.
The board is considering changing the land designation of the properties along Pageland Lane from agricultural/estate and environmental resource in the Comprehensive Plan to technology/flex, parks and open space, county registered historic site and environmental resource overlay.
The project has received condemnation from various environmental groups and the county’s Historical Commission, Sustainability Commission and Racial and Social Justice Commission. It has received public support primarily from the Pageland Lane landowners and some trade unions for workers who service data centers.
QTS Realty Trust Inc. and Compass Datacenters are seeking rezonings to develop the area. The Comprehensive Plan amendment will provide guidelines for the overall development and does not deal with specific construction plans. If approved, it will weigh heavily in favor of the rezoning requests.
Opponents face an uphill climb to defeat the project through the board’s Republican minority.
The path is difficult because Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, is barred from voting after signing onto the proposal nearly a year ago. As County Attorney Michelle Robl announced his absence Tuesday, many people in the atrium outside the board meeting booed.
Republican Supervisors Yesli Vega and Jeanine Lawson have vocally opposed the project. If Candland had not recused himself, they would have needed only one Democrat to join them in voting against the project to keep it from being approved. With his recusal, Republicans need two Democrats on their side.
Lawson and Vega asked the most pointed questions following staff’s presentation on Tuesday, particularly about the need to approve more space for the data center industry. Prince William County has about 6 million square feet operating and about 5.4 million square feet under construction.
“We’ve rezoned a lot of data centers in recent years,” Lawson said. “I contend that we can reach 48 million square feet without disrupting the rural area where there’s no infrastructure for any of this. … What I’m fearful of is that Prince William County is going to become the concrete belt.”
Christina Winn, executive director of the county’s economic development, said that the data center market isn’t oversaturated in Northern Virginia because 99.2% of all data centers are pre-leased before site plans are submitted.
“This industry is different than what you would see in any of these other industries that would be saturated,” she said.
Supervisor Andrea Bailey, D-Potomac, noted the recommendation from county staff says that any developers follow state and federal laws for reinterment of human remains.
The recommendation does not say that the gravesites should be preserved in the location they were buried.
“It is very important when we talk about land that we do respect the land and the cultural resources,” Bailey said.
Supervisor Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge, said development in the area might discover burials or other artifacts that should remain in their location.
“There may be some things that are found that are better left in the earth,” she said.
The meeting is expected to last well into the morning on Wednesday.
