After more than two years of interrupted lives and wondering what the next month would bring, the pandemic has taken a toll on the mental health of many Americans, says Patricia Victorson, board member and program coordinator of the Prince William chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
On Sunday, in recognition of May as Mental Health Awareness Month, Prince William County officials and Victorson helped turn out hundreds to Locust Shade Park in Triangle for a 5K mental health walk, with the idea of stepping out of COVID and walking into wellness as a way to bring mental health into the light, educate people on services and options and dispel myths and the stigma around mental illness.
The walk, started last year by Andrea Bailey, county supervisor for the Potomac District, was Bailey's way to reignite the conversation on community mental health.
Ann Wheeler, chair of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, standing beside Bailey before the walk, told the walkers how wonderful it was to see everyone out for the event.
“Thanks to Supervisor Bailey, [this 5K walk] is going to be an annual event for Prince William County,” Wheeler said. “I think we can all agree that mental health is something we all need to pay attention to at the moment, given the last two and a half years for our families and our children.”
Mayor Derrick Wood of Dumfries said mental health was something his family had to deal with on a regular basis.
“For me growing up, mental health and mental awareness was a staple in my community,” Wood said. “You know, I grew up with a grandmother who they said was schizophrenic. So my world was seeing people in white coats. But you walking for this lets people know that it's OK to have mental issues, and this walk is really a healthy exercise towards having a healthy outlook on mental awareness.”
Peter Newsham, chief of the Prince William County Police Department, told InsideNoVa the county is uniquely equipped to respond to those in crisis.
“In policing, we're spending a lot of our time dealing with folks who are in mental health crisis. Prince William County is really fortunate, because we have co-responder units where police officers and a clinician respond to those incidents,” Newsham said. “The amount of empathy and compassion that I see our officers taking to ensure people in crisis are safely taken to services is pretty amazing. So we just want to support this event and let people know that mental health issues in our society are real. They're prevalent. We just want to recognize it's a big deal, and we're in support of any efforts that can help us in this endeavor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.