Hurricane Dorian made landfall over Cape Hatteras, North Carolina this morning as a Category 1 storm with sustained winds of 90 mph.
Landfall was at 8:35 a.m., with a minimum central pressure of 956 mb.
Catastrophic flooding was occurring on Ocracoke Friday morning, with rapidly rising water levels from storm surge expected across the Outer Banks through the day.
Mandatory evacuations were ordered across northeast North Carolina and into Virginia Beach and the Hampton Roads regions ahead of the storm.
For the D.C. area, tropical storm warnings extend as far north at St. Mary's County, Maryland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.