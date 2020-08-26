Hurricane Laura rapidly strengthened into a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane Wednesday afternoon, with landfall expected overnight along the Gulf Coast between Louisiana and Texas.
As of 2:45 p.m., Laura had maximum sustained winds of 140 mph and was still strengthening approaching the coast. Landfall is expected late tonight into early Thursday morning.
1 PM CDT: #Laura is now an extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane with maximum winds of 140 MPH. Little time remains to protect life and property before water levels begin to rise and winds increase in the warning areas https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/6f9tvionaR— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 26, 2020
Laura is expected to rapidly weaken over land late Thursday as it tracks northward, with rain expected across western Virginia on Saturday.
For Northern Virginia, any impacts from the remnants of Laura are expected Saturday into the early morning hours of Sunday.
"The then remnants of Laura will be picked up by an upper level shortwave moving out of the Great Lakes region accompanied by a cold front advecting eastward," the National Weather Service said in its forecaster discussion. "... It appears that Laura will be passing through or nearby the area quickly in a stronger flow aloft. This lowers the chance for widespread flooding, but there still may be severe storms due to the stronger flow aloft and instability from the tropical moisture in place."
Laura's threat along the Gulf Coast serves as a timely reminder to prepare for severe weather as the height of hurricane season gets underway. Learn more about weather preparedness here.
