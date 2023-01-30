By this time next year, a Jessie could still be on the Prince William County School Board, it just won’t be Occoquan’s Lillie Jessie.
On Friday, Richard Jessie – husband of current Occoquan District School Board Member Lillie Jessie – told InsideNoVa that he was planning to run for the School Board in the fall.
A retired human resources professional, Richard Jessie served three tours in Vietnam as a Marine and most recently worked at Lockheed Martin before retiring in 2015. He’s the first candidate to publicly state that he’s planning to run in the district, and no one has yet filed with the state for the November election.
Richard Jessie chairs the Prince William County Democrats in the Occoquan District, according to the local Democrats' website.
Lillie Jessie, a former principal of Elizabeth Vaughan Elementary School in Woodbridge, first won election to her seat in 2015, finishing first in a three-way race with 45.8% of the vote. In 2019, Jessie defeated Republican-backed Karen Boyd with 56.8% of the vote to hold on to her seat. Jessie has been a supporter of the collective bargaining efforts among the school system’s employees. She also led the opposition against plans to return to in-person learning for most county students in early 2021.
Her husband has been a regular at School Board meetings over the last few years, speaking in support of collective bargaining and on a host of other issues during public comment time. Richard Jessie confirmed to InsideNoVa that he was planning to run but otherwise declined to comment.
