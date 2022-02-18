Some women receive flowers from their husbands on Valentine’s Day. Some get candy. Maria Chicas received a $10 million winning Virginia Lottery ticket from her husband.
Chicas, a stay-at-home mom from Haymarket, claimed the fourth and final top prize in the Extreme Millions Scratcher game.
“I thought he was joking!” she told Lottery officials as she validated the winning ticket.
It all happened a few days before Valentine’s Day, when her husband bought the ticket at In & Out Mart, located at 9103 Mathis Avenue in Manassas. He scratched the ticket and realized it was a winner. That’s when he called his wife.
“Aw, you’re lying!” was her reaction.
Chicas had the choice of taking the full $10 million over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $6,570,302 before taxes. She chose the cash option. The store receives a $50,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.
Because this was the final available top prize in Extreme Millions, the game is being closed. It is the Virginia Lottery’s policy to end scratcher games after the last top prize is claimed. The odds of winning that top prize in Extreme Millions were 1 in 2,937,600.
