Irish music for St. Patrick’s Day weekend and jazz talent from New York will be featured in March and April performances at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas.
In addition, the center’s 13th Anniversary Gala will be held on April 28, honoring Carlos Castro, owner of Todos Supermarket, and the Jacquemin Family Foundation. The gala raises money to support the Hylton Center’s many performances, arts education programs and outreach initiatives and includes dinner on the Merchant Hall stage.
On that stage in March, performances begin with Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents: “Songs We Love” on March 5, followed by traditional Irish music icons Dervish on March 19.
Hylton series continue in March and April, including Matinee Idylls, the American Roots Series, the Veterans and the Arts Initiative and programming by Hylton Center partners.
Hylton Presents Series
Jazz at Lincoln Center: “Songs We Love”
Sunday, March 5, 4 p.m.
$48, $41, $29; half-price for youth through 12th grade
Trumpeter Riley Mulherkar, a “youngster to keep an eye on” (The Wall Street Journal), leads an all-star band made up of New York’s brightest emerging jazz talent. The program explores the first 50 years of early blues and jazz music, covering classic songs from “Ma” Rainey, Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland and more.
Dervish
Sunday, March 19, 4 p.m.
$48, $41, $29; half-price for youth through 12th grade
Take a musical journey along Ireland’s rugged and wild coastline with traditional Irish music icons, Dervish. For more than 30 years, the sextet from the Emerald Isle has reigned as one of the leading names in traditional Irish music. The internationally acclaimed ensemble thrills crowds across the continents with its passion, lyricism and high energy and recently received the BBC Folk Lifetime Achievement Award,
Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel
“Chopin and Grieg – A Musical Friendship”
Sunday, April 23, 2 p.m.
$50, $43, $29; half-price for youth through 12th grade
From Chopin’s stirring “Polonaises” and dreamy “Nocturnes” to Grieg’s enchanting and humorous “Lyric Pieces,” Jeffrey Siegel’s Keyboard Conversations series combines dynamic performances with fascinating stories that provide context into the life and times of each composer. An interactive question and answer session will conclude the program.
Matinee Idylls
Victor Provost: Steelpan Rhythms & Melodies
Wednesday, March 1
Lunch at 12:30 p.m.; concert at 1:30 p.m.
Leo Sushansky and Michelle Lundy
Wednesday, April 12
Lunch at 12:30 p.m.; Concert at 1:30 p.m.
American Roots Series
Wicked Sycamore
Saturday, April 29, at 8 p.m.
$30
The all-female ensemble Wicked Sycamore brings their tight vocal harmonies, instrumental prowess, and mischievous edge for a contemporary folk concert grounded in traditional roots, Americana, and bluegrass. Hailing from the Baltimore/Washington area, the trio consists of Juliette Bell on guitar, Lainie Gray on mandolin, and Madeline Waters on cello.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.