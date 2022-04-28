The Hylton Performing Arts Center has announced its 2022-23 season of mainstage performances, featuring a diverse lineup of artists and ensembles across many genres, as part of its Hylton Presents, Hylton Family Series, Matinee Idylls and the American Roots Series.
The Hylton Center also shared 2022-23 programming for its arts partners, including performances by Creative and Performing Arts Center, Manassas Ballet Theatre, Manassas Chorale, Manassas Symphony Orchestra and Prince William Little Theatre.
“Our 2022-2023 season …will bring some of the world’s leading artistic minds to the beautiful Merchant Hall stage,” said Adrienne Bryant Godwin, the center’s director of programming. “I’ve filled the season with artists who I know will inspire and delight – transporting audiences around the world to Mexico, Spain, Ireland and Hungary; offering new insights on beloved cultural treasures such as The Beatles and I Love Lucy; and deepening our understanding of important cultural traditions, such as the sounds of Zydeco.”
Executive Director Rick Davis said the Hylton is proud to share performances from both local arts groups and international professional artists. “This season has all the earmarks of a record-breaker on all fronts, with pent-up energy galore, innovative programming and a strong focus on excellence in artistry, diversity and accessibility across the board.”
The Hylton Presents season kicks off with the legendary talents of a Broadway star in “An Evening with Norm Lewis,” as Lewis takes audiences on a journey through his trailblazing career, including leading turns in “Les Misérables,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Porgy and Bess” and “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.”
Other Hylton Presents highlights include:
“50 Years,” the anniversary tour of Swiss puppetry troupe Mummenschanz
Back-to-back performances by the “Queen of Ranchera Music” Aida Cuevas and international flamenco megastar Farruquito
A high-flying evening of acrobats, juggling and music from Quebec-based circus company Machine de Cirque
The Hylton Center debut of dance company Mark Morris Dance Group for their critically acclaimed tribute to The Beatles, “Pepperland.”
The season also features the syncopated rhythms of Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents “Songs We Love”; a radiant concert of masterpieces performed by the Concerto Budapest Symphony Orchestra; the L.A. Theatre Works’ radio-style production of “Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom”; and a musical journey to Ireland with Irish music group Dervish.
The Hylton Presents season also includes two concerts presented in collaboration with the Hylton’s Veterans and the Arts Initiative, with free tickets available for veterans and servicemembers. In November, Northern Virginia’s Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra celebrates Veterans Day week with a “Salute to the Military,” and the season closes with a special concert comprising active duty, veterans and military spouses from all branches of the Armed Forces, including the nationally acclaimed Voices of Service, in CAMMO Voices.
Returning audience favorites include two “Keyboard Conversations” programs by piano virtuoso Jeffrey Siegel in his “concert with commentary” format. The holiday season welcomes the return of “A Chanticleer Christmas” and “Holiday Pops: Songs of the Season” by the American Festival Pops Orchestra under the direction of new conductor Peter Wilson.
The holidays also introduce South Africa’s three-time Grammy Award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir in a Hylton debut of their concert “Hope: It’s Been a Long Time Coming,” and U.S. National Scottish Fiddle Champion Seán Heely brings a band of merry musicians for “A Celtic Christmas with Seán Heely.”
The family-friendly Hylton Family Series performances include:
Magician Mike Super and his mind-blowing illusions
Mexico Beyond Mariachi presents their spirited “Sugar Skull! A Día de los Muertos Musical Adventure”
The Bay Area Children’s Theatre brings a beloved storybook to life in “Llama Llama Live”
Disney’s “Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation” will transform Merchant Hall into the Hundred Acre Wood for the iconic story told with stunning life-sized puppetry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.