George Mason University’s Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas and Center for the Arts in Fairfax will require proof of COVID-19 vaccines or negative tests for all indoor performances.
The new rule begins Oct. 18 and is required of all attendees regardless of age at all Mason College of Visual and Performing Arts performance and exhibition venues.
Face coverings will remain required indoors for all patrons ages 2 and up.
“Our motto in CVPA is 'the arts create community’ and we want to keep that community healthy, safe, and comfortable as we offer more and more public performances and exhibitions this fall,” shares Rick Davis, Dean of the College of Visual and Performing Arts and Executive Director of the Hylton Center. “To that end, we are joining with a vast number of our colleague venues across the country in putting COVID-19 vaccination or testing requirements in place. In taking these steps, we are acting on Mason’s guiding principle: ‘We pledge to support the health, safety, and well-being of the Mason community while fulfilling the university’s mission’.”
The Barns at Wolftrap in Fairfax and Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow announced similar vaccine requirements this summer.
Events scheduled from Sept. 21 through Oct. 17 at all George Mason venues will continue with the previously announced safety protocol requiring all patrons ages 2 and up to wear face coverings at all times. Proof of vaccination will not be required.
Patrons with tickets to upcoming events who have concerns about the updated policy may contact the venue Ticket Offices:
- Center for the Arts: (text) stagecfa@gmu.edu, (voice) 703-993-2787
- Hylton Center: (text) hylton@gmu.edu, (voice) 703-993-7759
