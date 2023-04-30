Hylton High School graduate Silas Dzansi signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted rookie-free agent Saturday.
The 6-foot-5, 335-pound Dzansi started all 10 games at left tackle in 2022 for Virginia Tech.
He performed before NFL scouts at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in January. In addition, the Memphis Showboats of the United States Football League selected Dzansi in the ninth round of its February draft.
Dzansi, who watched the draft in Blacksburg, took pre-draft visits to the Dallas Cowboys, the Indianapolis Colts and the Los Angeles Chargers.
