Irish dancers, the soaring Acrobuffos and Paddington the Bear are among performers and characters who will make appearances at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas over the next two months.
The center welcomes Velocity Irish Dance and its high-octane celebration of past, present and future of Irish dance this Sunday, March 6. In their performance, two dancing wunderkinds – David Geaney (five-time World Champion Irish dancer) and Tyler Schwartz (Guinness World Record holder) – are joined on stage by a Celtic band, a scratch DJ and other award-winning hoofers.
The Acrobuffos soar into action with “Air Play” on April 24. Created by the husband-and-wife circus team of Seth Bloom and Christina Gelsone, in collaboration with kinetic sculptor Daniel Wurtzel, “Air Play” is a whimsical, heartfelt and funny homage to the magic of the invisible substance all around us: air.
The Hylton Family Series performances this spring include “Paddington Gets in a Jam” on April 3.
Finally, a two-day celebration is planned for the Hylton Center’s 12th Anniversary Gala on April 29 and 30, honoring Lovey Hammel and Denise McPhail. The event includes a cocktail reception, dinner on Merchant Hall stage, an honoree tribute and a live auction featuring travel packages on April 29. On April 30, gala ticket holders will have prime seating for a Hylton Center Extra! performance by Tony Award-winning Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr.
Hylton Presents Performances
Velocity Irish Dance
Sunday, March 6, 4 p.m.
$50, $43, $30; half-price for youth through grade 12
Dancing at lightning-fast speeds and tackling impossible scuffles and shuffles, the heart-pounding performance comes together in an intimate jam session with an extra helping of soul.
Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel
“Storytelling in Tones”
Sunday, March 27, 2 p.m.
$48, $41, $29; half-price for youth through grade 12
Virtuoso pianist Jeffrey Siegel’s “concerts with commentary” format gives the story behind the music. This concert features works of Scott Joplin, Aaron Copland, Manuel de Falla and Carl Maria von Weber. A question-and-answer session will conclude this program.
Acrobuffos
“Air Play”
Sunday, April 24, 4 p.m.
$44, $37, $26; half-price for youth through grade 12
Umbrellas fly, fabrics soar over the audience, giant balloons swallow people and snow swirls, filling the stage with spectacle. Without words, the Acrobuffos enrapture audiences with a beautiful visualization of air itself.
Hylton Center Family Series
The Okee Dokee Brothers
Sunday, March 20, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
$15 adults; $10 children
The Grammy Award-winning duo, The Okee Dokee Brothers, infuse their family-style bluegrass music with childhood wonder and passion for the great outdoors.
“Paddington Gets in a Jam”
Sunday, April 3, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
$15 adults; $10 children
With his duffle coat and battered hat, the ever-polite Paddington Bear has delighted audiences for over six decades with his well-intended misadventures in storybooks, on television and on the big screen. The 4 p.m. performance will be sensory-friendly.
Hylton Center Extra!
Leslie Odom Jr.
Saturday, April 30, 8 p.m.
$100, $75, $60
Known for his Tony Award-winning performance as Aaron Burr in the hit musical “Hamilton,” Broadway superstar Leslie Odom Jr. is a multifaceted performer whose career spans theater, television, film, and music. Most recently he starred as the legendary singer Sam Cooke in the critically acclaimed film adaptation of the Olivier Award-nominated play, “One Night in Miami.”
Matinee Idylls
Virginia Opera: A Taste of Opera
Tuesday, April 5, 1:30 p.m.
$29
Virginia Opera returns with a passion-infused afternoon filled with drama, poetry, history and romance. A small group of opera singers perform beloved arias, duets and ensembles selected from recent and upcoming Virginia Opera productions.
