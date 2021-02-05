The Hylton Performing Arts Center will offer a diverse combination of free and paid digital content through its Hylton at Home series this spring with a possibility of bringing back small, socially distanced audiences for select performances inside the Hylton Center’s Merchant Hall.
The Hylton announced updates to its spring 2021 programming in a pre-recorded video last week.
“We have been so proud to offer a dynamic lineup of first-class professional artists alongside the impressive work of our Prince William community Arts Partners and Arts Alliance members through Hylton at Home’s digital programming,” said Rick Davis, executive director of the Hylton Center.
“I’m thrilled that many of this spring’s events will be filmed from and even streamed LIVE from our stunning Merchant Hall stage,” he added. “We cannot wait to safely welcome audiences back into our venues, but for now we remain grateful for the support and flexibility of our audience, and the incredible resourcefulness of our partners in the Arts Alliance.”
Davis said the Hylton will showcase the Arts Alliance members’ contributions to the Hylton Center in new ways, including Community Arts Spotlights and the first Celebration of the Arts Alliance.
Paid, ticketed virtual events scheduled over the next few months include:
Pre-recorded performances of Afro-Colombian dance and drumming company Sankofa Danzafro (filmed in Medellín, Colombia), Feb. 6 at 8 p.m.
The 2020 Grammy Award-winning quintet Ranky Tanky (filmed from the Merchant Hall Stage in October 2020), Feb. 27 at 8 p.m.
An intimate chamber orchestra performance by the Academy of St Martin in the Fields (filmed in Trafalgar Square’s iconic St Martin-in-the-Fields church), March 13 at 8 p.m.
Additionally, the Hylton Center will stream live performances straight from its Merchant Hall stage, including:
The musical theater talents of Broadway Princess Party (starring Susan Egan, Aisha Jackson, Laura Osnes, and Courtney Reed), March 21 at 4 p.m.
The virtuosic music and commentary of pianist Jeffrey Siegel, April 11 at 2 p.m.
Tickets for Sankofa Danzafro, Ranky Tanky, Academy of St Martin in the Fields and Broadway Princess Party are on sale online at HyltonCenter.org. In addition to the digital livestream, the Jeffrey Siegel performance may accommodate a small, in-venue audience if conditions permit. Digital and in-person tickets for that performance will be announced at a later date.
Last week’s announcement also included the return of Hylton at Home Story Corner, a partnership with the Prince William Public Library for digital story times with a performing arts focus, as well as more programming by members of the Hylton Center’s Arts Alliance. Based in greater Prince William County and the city of Manassas, these performing arts organizations present a vibrant program of performing arts on the stages of the Hylton Center.
To honor the vital contribution of those organizations, the Hylton Center will present a virtual Celebration of the Arts Alliance on May 6 at 7 p.m. The event will feature recorded performances, interviews by Arts Alliance and Hylton Center leaders, and an auction to support the work of the Arts Alliance at the Hylton Center.
The event is free; sponsorship opportunities are available.
The artistic talent within Prince William’s cultural community will also be showcased through a new initiative, Hylton at Home Community Arts Spotlight. Four artists or ensembles will be chosen to present a digital performance supported by and filmed at the Hylton Center. These winners will be announced in late February.
Hylton at Home is run in partnership with Mason Arts at Home through the Center for the Arts and George Mason University’s College of Visual and Performing Arts. Together, Mason Arts at Home and Hylton at Home have produced more than 100 live-streamed and pre-recorded digital concerts, behind-the-scenes conversations with artists, and events since the digital programming launched in April 2020.
The Hylton also said its Hylton on the Hill outdoor performances are expected to return this summer, with programming to be announced at a later date. In the fall, the Hylton presented several outdoor concerts on the grassy hill behind the performing arts center.
