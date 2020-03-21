All performances at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas have been canceled though May 18 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Rick Davis, executive director of the center, announced in an e-mail Saturday morning.
Davis cited George Mason University's decision to cancel all public gatherings through that date. GMU operates the Hylton center.
In addition, he said, the 10th Anniversary Hylton Center Gala and season announcement event for friends of the center have both been canceled. In lieu of the Hylton Center Gala, the center is planning a 10th anniversary celebration on July 18. Sponsors and individual ticket holders will be contacted with additional information closer to the actual event.
The Hylton is developing plans for a virtual season announcement, Davis said, and other performances and events may be rescheduled to a later date. Details will be shared as they become available.
"We believe, more strongly than ever, that the arts create community, even, or especially, in this time when large gatherings are restricted," Davis said. "To that end, we are thinking creatively about how we might continue to share the arts and artistic experiences with you over the coming weeks."
