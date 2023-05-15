The Hylton Performing Arts Center celebrated its 13th Anniversary Gala in late April, featuring special guests and live performances and honoring teacher Carlos Castro and the Jacquemin Family Foundation.
The event welcomed more than 250 guests and supported the Hylton Center’s mission to present diverse performances and programs of high-quality and artistic excellence to inspire, educate and enrich the community, according to a news release.
In addition to honoring Carlos Castro – a career and tech teacher at Woodbridge Senior High School – and the Jacquemin Family Foundation, the event raised more than $200,000 to support performances and programs at the Hylton Center, including the Education Initiative and Veterans and the Arts Initiative. 10% of the net proceeds will also fund the Hylton Center’s Endowment, with the aim of ensuring excellence now and in the years to come.
“We have been so proud to have another banner year of performances—our first fully back in person season since the onset of the pandemic—including an outstanding variety of works from our local Arts Partners, meaningful workshops and programs from our Veterans and the Arts Initiative and Education Initiative, student performances by Mason’s College of Visual and Performing Arts, and so much more,” Rick Davis, dean of George Mason’s College of Visual and Performing Arts and Hylton Center executive director, said in a news release.
He continued, “And tonight, we gather in the place where so many of these wonderful experiences happened—the creative space that is a direct result of your dedication, your generosity, your love for this community. I am grateful to be in the company of those who understand the importance of the arts in shaping future generations."
The gala’s festivities included an elegant cocktail reception in the Didlake Grand Foyer, special dinner on the Merchant Hall stage, an honoree tribute, Raise Your Paddle fundraiser and a live auction featuring a chance to win Mason’s The Green Machine Experience package, according to a news release.
The evening included performances by The Green Machine’s own Dirty Gold Brass Band and Green and Gold Soul, as well as a special performance by vocalist and George Mason University Director of Jazz Studies Darden Purcell, accompanied by her faculty colleague, pianist Wade Beach.
The Hylton Center’s 13th Anniversary Gala was supported by regional businesses and individual donors, including Presenting Sponsor Compton & Duling, L.C. Catering was provided by Susan Gage Caterers, with signature cocktails by MurLarkey Distilled Spirits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.