The Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas will stage outdoor performances this fall in a new venue called "Hylton on the Hill" and hopes to resume indoor performances in late January.

Using a natural rise just behind the theater on Mason’s Science and Technology campus. Hylton on the Hill will provide physically-distanced seating areas for concerts by Charm City Junction, Ranky Tanky, and The Queen’s Cartoonists. The concerts will be held on Sunday afternoons in October.

The announcements about the new venue and plans for the spring season were made Tuesday evening as Hylton presented its schedule for the 2020-21 season, its 10th anniversary year.

The indoor space at the performing arts center on George Mason University's Manassas campus has been closed since the pandemic began in mid-March, but its fall lineup includes programs through "Hylton at Home" — a digital platform featuring curated arts experiences. In partnership with the Center for the Arts and GMU's College of Visual and Performing Arts, Hylton at Home includes livestreamed and pre-recorded digital concerts, behind-the-scenes conversations with artists and story times with the Prince William Public Library System.

Should state health officials and GMU authorize it is safe, the Hylton Center said its 10th anniversary season will resume back in-person and indoors in January. The venue will follow strict protocols to ensure the safety of all patrons, artists, and staff.

Highlights of the spring season include the 50th anniversary tour performance by the groundbreaking dance company Pilobolus, a roasting from D.C. improv troupe The Capitol Steps, award-winning husband and wife banjo trailblazers Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn, and a Hylton Center 11th Anniversary Gala performance by Tony Award-winning Broadway luminary Leslie Odom, Jr. (Aaron Burr in Broadway’s Hamilton).

“Our motto is ‘the arts create community,’ and we have never felt the power of those four words more keenly than in this moment of tentative re-emergence from our long, shared isolation,” said Rick Davis, executive director of the Hylton Center and dean of GMU's College of Visual and Performing Arts. "The Hylton Center has had such a community-creating impact on our region, and we know that our audience is eager to join us in that celebration all year long. Although we do not know what the immediate future holds, we have been working with some brilliant artists and producers to find safe and comfortable ways to get the party started in person, and to continue to offer a wealth of great artistry online.”

The Hylton Center also announced "The Artist-Activist: Centering Black Voices," a new speaker series designed to provide an opportunity for the greater community to engage in dialogue around creative process, activism, and racism. This series will feature nationally renowned artists speaking about the intersection between the creative sector and social justice movements. Curated by a panel of GMU educators, the conversations will be free and open to the public, and will be streamed online as part of Hylton at Home. Additional details including event dates and times and the lineup of speakers will be announced later.

Tickets to fall outdoor Hylton on the Hill performances are on sale to Friends of the Hylton Center now, for 2019-2020 season subscribers on Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. and to the general public on Aug. 28 at 10 a.m.

Access passes for ticketed Hylton at Home events and tickets for spring 2021 performances will go on sale at a later date.

The Hylton Center Ticket Office has resumed operation and is open Tuesday – Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for in-person, phone (703-993-7759), and email (hylton@gmu.edu) assistance. Face coverings are required at all times inside the Hylton Center and while on the campus of George Mason University.

The Hylton Performing Arts Center 2020-2021 Season*

Hylton on the Hill Outdoor Concerts:

$30 adults, $15 youth

Charm City Junction

Sunday, October 4 at 4 p.m.

Ranky Tanky

Sunday, October 11 at 4 p.m.

The Queen’s Cartoonists

Sunday, October 18 at 6 p.m.

Hylton At Home:

A digital platform featuring curated arts experiences.

Hylton Reads! Story Corner

“It’s Showtime: A Pepper and Frannie Story”

Written and illustrated by Catherine Lazar Odell, Published by Page Street Kids

Saturday, September 19 at 10:30 a.m.

FREE

Hylton Reads! Story Corner

“Brave Ballerina: The Story of Janet Collins”

Written by Michelle Meadows, illustrated by Ebony Glenn, published by Henry Holt and Company

Saturday, October 17 at 10:30 a.m.

FREE

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center

CMS Front Row: National

Anne-Marie McDermott, piano

Sunday, October 25 at 7 p.m.

FREE

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center

CMS Front Row: National

Michael Brown, piano

Sunday, November 8 at7 p.m.

FREE

Celebrating Veterans and the Arts: A Virtual Concert

Featuring Jay Ungar and Molly Mason, Darden Purcell, & Voices of Service

Saturday, November 14 at 8 p.m.

FREE

Jazz4Justice™ and Justice for Jazz

Friday, November 20 at 8 p.m.

FREE

Hylton Reads! Story Corner

“Because”

Written by Mo Willems, illustrated by Amber Ren, published by Hyperion Books for Children

Saturday, November 21 at 10:30 a.m.

FREE

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center

CMS Front Row: National

David Shifrin, clarinet

Sunday, November 22 at 7 p.m.

FREE

A Chanticleer Christmas

Saturday, November 28 at 8 p.m.

$15-$45

At Home with Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy

A Celtic Family Christmas

Sunday, December 13 at 7 p.m.

$15-$45

Mason Artist-in-Residence

Step Afrika!

Date to be announced

FREE

Hylton Performing Arts Center Spring 2021 Performances

All performances in Merchant Hall, unless noted

Tickets for spring events available to purchase later in the fall.

Hylton Presents:

Israel Symphony Orchestra

Boguslaw Dawidow, conductor

Saturday, January 30 at 8 p.m.

Pilobolus

BIG FIVE-OH! A 50th Anniversary Celebration

Friday, February 19 at 8 p.m.

L.A. Theatre Works

Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom

Susan Albert Loewenberg, Producing Director

By Gregg Oppenheimer

Saturday, February 20 at 8 p.m.

Acrobuffos

Air Play

Friday, March 5 at 8 p.m.

Velocity Irish Dance

Sunday, March 7 at 2 p.m.

Broadway Princess Party

Starring Susan Egan, Courtney Reed, and Christy Altomare

Friday, March 26 at 8 p.m.

Keyboard Conversations® with Jeffrey Siegel

The Romantic Connection – Chopin, Schumann, and Liszt

Sunday, April 11 at 2 p.m.

The Romeros with Isabel Leonard

60th Anniversary Tour

Saturday, April 17 at 8 p.m.

The Capitol Steps

Sunday, April 25 at 7 p.m.

Hylton Center EXTRA!:

Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn

Sunday, March 21 at 7 p.m.

Hylton 11th Anniversary Gala Headliner

Leslie Odom, Jr.

Sunday, May 2 at 7 p.m.

Hylton Family Series:

Paddington Gets in a Jam

Sunday, February 21 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Giraffes Can’t Dance

Saturday, April 10 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.*

*The 2 p.m. performance of Giraffes Can’t Dance will be sensory-friendly.

Matinee Idylls Concerts:

Virginia Opera

A Taste of Opera

Tuesday, February 16 at 1:30 p.m.

Lena Seikaly Trio

Tuesday, May 4 at 1:30 p.m.

American Roots Series:

DuoDuo

Maeve Gilchrist & Nic Gareiss and Natalie Haas & Yann Falquet

Saturday, May 15 at 8 p.m.

Gregory Family Theater

*Programs, artists, and dates are subject to change.