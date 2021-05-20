The Hylton Performing Arts Center raised over $46,000 at its first Celebration of the Arts Alliance on May 6.
The digital presentation featured live performances by Hylton Center Arts Alliance members, testimonials about the alliance’s impact, a live “Raise Your Paddle” fundraiser, and a home-delivered three-course meal by Susan Gage Catering.
The event supported the arts alliance through the Sen. Charles J. Colgan Community Arts Fund. The arts alliance includes both volunteer and professional community arts organizations, and the Colgan Fund helps to ensure the artists can perform on the Hylton Center’s stages.
The Hylton Center also announced that the Cecil and Irene Hylton Foundation has made a significant gift in support of the center and the Colgan fund. Combined with funds raised through the May 6 event, the Hylton will waive room and space rental fees paid by members of the Arts Alliance for 18 months. This is designed to help alleviate some of the financial hardship that alliance members have experienced due to canceled performances during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hylton said in a news release.
“For our father, helping to develop George Mason’s Prince William Campus was a ‘labor of love’ and with that came his love for the development of the Hylton Center,” said Ray Colgan, son of Charles Colgan. “Our father knew that the arts were an integral part in the development of a young person’s education and a building block on one’s journey for a complete life.”
The free event was broadcast live from the Hylton Center’s Merchant Hall stage.
