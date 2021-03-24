Whether recording an episode of her podcast, “Money Moves for Teens” or working with kids through her math tutoring business, Talia Levy, a ninth-grader at C.D. Hylton High School, enjoys helping others.
Started last May, her “Money Moves for Teens” podcast educates kids on money management and encourages them to begin preparing for their future. The topics include business, personal finance and entrepreneurship.
“The business part is about marketing and branding, and the personal finance is about budgeting and investing,” Levy said. “The entrepreneurship part encourages teens to start a business or start their ideas.”
Levy searches websites to find the most credible information and compiles her findings into a list she refers to for episode topics and talking points. She is continuously supported by her family, too.
“My family is my main support system,” she said. “I do a majority of the work, but my mom and dad helped me get it started and now keep it going.”
Just as the podcast has helped others, it’s also provided benefits to Levy.
“[Creating the podcast] has improved my writing and speaking skills,” she said. “But, it also just feels cool to turn a topic that may seem like nothing into something for people.”
When she’s not working on her podcast, Levy can be found tutoring kids in math. She started tutoring while she was in sixth grade and then created Talia’s Tutoring, which offers services to students in fifth- to eighth-grade level math.
While her organizational skills help, her passion and purpose behind her work truly drives her success, Levy said. That leads to her biggest piece of advice to other teenagers who may be considering starting a business of their own.
“One of the first things you need to do is figure out if you’re solving some problem or adding value to someone’s life. Put purpose behind your work,” she said. “Then, get started by just putting your idea out there and see who’s interested.”
