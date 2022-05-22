Bus service in western Prince William County is getting a pick-me-up from the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission.
NVTC staff is recommending six projects for its biannual I-66 Commuter Choice funding program, which funds alternatives to car travel along the Interstate 66 corridor from the highway’s toll revenues.
The recommendations, which still need final approval from the commission, include $4.5 million for a new western entrance to the Ballston-MU Metro station in Arlington County, $2.5 million for a new parking garage at the Manassas Park Virginia Railway Express station and $1.23 million to continue Fairfax County’s bus service from the Vienna Metro station to the Pentagon.
Also recommended are three proposals from OmniRide and Prince William County. OmniRide would receive just over $3.5 million for renewed bus service from Gainesville to Navy Yard and from Haymarket to Rosslyn. The county, meanwhile, would receive $650,000 to continue subsidizing commuter bus fares along I-66.
“We’re starting to see ridership tick back up on those and once the … express lanes open late this year, that will really benefit those two OmniRide services, providing a much more reliable and smoother trip,” NVTC Commuter Choice Manager Ben Owen told the commission at its May meeting.
The Prince William funding would go to continuing OmniRide’s 50% fare discount on commuter buses running from the western end of the county to D.C. and Arlington, a discount intended to get cars off the road during the construction on I-66.
According to Bob Schneider, OmniRide’s executive director, the two routes up for Commuter Choice funding are at about half the ridership they saw prior to the pandemic, once adjusted for the reduced service OmniRide is running. But ridership is improving monthly, and the agency expects to pick up even more riders once the toll lanes open on I-66, which will allow buses to get from Gainesville and Haymarket to inside the Beltway in about 25 minutes.
For now, return to work in many government offices and some private-sector jobs is boosting the bus operator’s numbers.
“We’re seeing those recalls for public employees and we're seeing a lot more return to work for the private sector,” Schneider told InsideNoVa. “It’s not five days a week like it was before, but we’re seeing increased demand.”
Owen said that one other project, Fairfax County’s portion of the I-66 trail that would connect it to the Vienna Metro station, could also receive partial funding before this round closes. In total, the NVTC received 11applications for $22.3 million of project funding this round and expects to have just $13.4 million to give out.
That number is above the $9.5 million the agency had for round four for fiscal years 2021 and 2022, a reflection of a small increase in toll revenues from lows at the start of the pandemic and new concessionaire payments on the I-66 Outside the Beltway project, which remains on schedule to be completed later this year.
“We are being very cautious, particularly with inside-the-Beltway toll revenue. We are starting to see modest payments from that again, but toll revenues do remain below pre-COVID levels and are proven kind of sensitive to fluctuations in travel demand,” Owen said.
