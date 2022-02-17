The Virginia Department of Transportation is warning of major delays on Interstate 95 northbound in Stafford this afternoon following "multiple crashes."
One wreck near Courthouse Road involves a tractor-trailer off the highway at milepost 140.6 and a second is at milepost 141.2, VDOT reports. Serious injuries have been reported.
All northbound lanes are closed at exit 140 (Courthouse Road) with traffic being detoured from I-95 at exit 140 onto eastbound Courthouse Road/Hospital Center Boulevard, which connects with U.S. 1.
Interstate travelers can travel along U.S. 1 northbound to re-enter I-95 northbound at exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville).
Traffic signal timings along the detour route are being adjusted to accommodate heavier traffic volumes, VDOT says.
Motorists can expect significant northbound travel delays on I-95, U.S. 1 northbound in Stafford, and on intersecting routes in this area.
