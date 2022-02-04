All northbound lanes closed for emergency bridge inspection following a bridge strike of the Interstate 95 northbound exit 133 ramp bridge in Stafford County.
The inspection follows a bridge strike earlier this morning at the overpass. The bridge was struck by an excavator traveling underneath.
Northbound traffic seeking to access Route 17 northbound should continue north on I-95 to exit 136 (Centreport Parkway), where they can exit and re-enter I-95 southbound and travel to exit 133.
VDOT crews are directing all Route 17 northbound traffic onto I-95 northbound just prior to the ramp overpass as a detour. Traffic can travel north on I-95 to exit 136 (Centreport Parkway), where they can exit and re-enter I-95 southbound and travel to exit 133.
Motorists are advised to avoid the Route 17 area at I-95 to avoid delays while the bridge inspection and closures are underway.
