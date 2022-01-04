About this article This article was written by InsideNoVa's news partner, WTOP, and republished with permission. Sign up for WTOP's breaking news, traffic and weather alerts as well as daily emails.

If you can avoid Interstate 95 in Virginia on Tuesday morning, do so.

A horrendous traffic jam that began during Monday morning’s winter storm has grown steadily worse with plummeting overnight temperatures causing melting snow to refreeze. As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, the WTOP Traffic Center was following at least four trouble spots on I-95 alone from spinouts in icy conditions, each involving multiple spinouts including tractor trailers.

Hundreds of drivers are still stranded in the Stafford area. Some have reported been at a standstill for over 12 hours, shutting off their engines in frigid weather to conserve dwindling fuel.

Plans are underway to guide vehicles currently stopped on the interstate to nearby interchanges, where they can access alternate routes. The Virginia Department of Transportation and Gov. Ralph Northam’s office have not returned multiple requests from WTOP for an update on reopening efforts.

At 5:20 this morning, VDOT tweeted that crews would begin taking drivers off at any available interchange - exits 140 (Courthouse) and 143 (Garrisonville) for southbound drivers and exits 104 (Carmel Church) and 110 (Ladysmith) for northbound drivers.

I-95 remains closed both ways from Dumfries (Exit 152) to Carmel Church (Exit 104) south of the Fredericksburg area. Callers on Tuesday reported crews in the Quantico area were finally letting traffic inch past crashed trucks — only to run into another blockage down the road.

Among those stuck on I-95 is U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, who tweeted Tuesday morning that he started his drive to Washington from Richmond at 1 p.m. Monday. "19 hours later, I’m still not near the Capitol. My office is in touch with @VaDOT to see how we can help other Virginians in this situation. Please stay safe everyone."

WTOP traffic reporter Dave Dildine called it a worst-case scenario.

“Some people were seen abandoning their vehicles in snow-covered travel lanes, walking down I-95 to parts unknown,” Dildine said. “Some callers were sobbing and scared. Psychologically is it extremely distressing to be motionless on a highway for hours on end without knowing how much longer it will last.”

On Twitter, drivers reported being stuck for hours.