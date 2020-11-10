Manassas City Councilman Ian Lovejoy has decided not to seek a recount of the results of last week's election in which he finished fourth in the race for three seats on council.

According to the Virginia Department of Elections, current results show Lovejoy, a Republican, trailing Democratic challenger Tom Osina by 127 votes, 6,961 to 6,834. Two incumbent Democrats, Pamela Sebesky and Mark Wolfe, each received more than 8,500 votes to win re-election to their seats.

Lovejoy, who served two terms on council, wrote on Facebook Tuesday morning that he decided against seeking a recount because his campaign would have to pay for it and he does not believe it would be a good use of his supporters' money.

"I'm not going to ask folks to shell out money to help with something if I don't have a firm sense of likely success," Lovejoy wrote. "To do so would be a vanity project rather than something meaningful for the City or electoral process."

He encouraged supporters to use the money they would have donated to buy something from a Manassas city business.

Lovejoy, who failed last fall in his bid to oust Democrat Del. Lee Carter in the state's 50th District, did not specify any future plans. "After eight years of service and several campaigns, I'm taking a break," he wrote. "But there are many ways to serve our community and that's where you'll find me."

Lovejoy's decision means that when the new council begins its term in January, Democrats will hold four of five seats as well as the mayor's position. The only remaining Republican is Theresa Coates Ellis, who lost a bid for mayor to Democrat Michelle Davis-Younger. Council will need to appoint a new member to fill Davis-Younger's seat once she is sworn in as mayor.

Current state election results show that Davis-Younger defeated Ellis by 369 votes. Davis-Younger received 8,203 votes, or 51%, to 7,834, or 49%, for Ellis.

Vote totals have been updated since Election Day to include absentee ballots that were postmarked on or before Election Day and received by Nov. 6 at noon. According to the Virginia Public Access Project, Manassas received and counted 239 additional ballots after Election Day.

Localities must certify their election results to the Virginia Department of Elections by Tuesday, and the statewide results will be certified Nov. 16.