It might've been in the 70s today, but the ice rink at Pentagon Row in Arlington is open for the season.
The 6,840-square-foot ice rink is the largest outdoor rink in Northern Virginia and the second largest in the state. It features an outdoor dual-sided stone fireplace for lounging during skating breaks.
The rink provides an outdoor environment and a plan is in place for high-level cleanliness to the facility and equipment including: skates, skater aids, and other high touch surfaces. Tickets must be purchased in advance online to ensure contactless ticketing and to minimize overcrowding.
The following safety procedures and protocols will be followed:
- Skaters will enter the facility in a one-way direction and will interact with staff socially distanced.
- All skaters must have a pre-purchased ticket to enter the venue. (Skating guests under the age of 12 may have one parent or guardian accompany them. This person will be asked to stay in a public viewing area while the minor skates.)
- Staff and skaters will be required to wear a mask at all times within the venue. If a guest does not have a mask, one will be provided.
- Ice rink capacity is restricted to 50 percent to allow for social distancing.
- Expanded seating areas provide social distancing while changing shoes and skates.
- Hand sanitizer will be available for guests. Equipment and touchpoints in the facility will be thoroughly sanitized at regularly scheduled intervals.
- Ice rink staff procedures have been revised to allow for social distancing and monitoring.
The rink is open every day until mid-March during these hours:
- Sunday, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Monday, noon – 10 p.m.
- Tuesday, noon – 10 p.m.
- Wednesday, noon – 10 p.m.
- Thursday, noon – 10 p.m.
- Friday, noon – 11 p.m.
- Saturday 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Pentagon Row features numerous retail and dining destinations including pop ups and new concepts from popular D.C. area restaurateurs, including Napoli Salumeria opening soon to enjoy before or after a skate.
