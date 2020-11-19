Manassas has canceled ice skating this season at Harris Pavilion due to the resurgence in COVID-19 cases and capacity restrictions put in place by Gov. Ralph Northam.
"Public safety is our main priority but the limitation in how many people can be on the ice at any given time also makes opening the rink financially unfeasible," the city said in a news release.
In lieu of ice skating, the city has purchased several propone heaters that will be placed strategically within the pavilion to allow for expanded outdoor dining during the lunch and dinner hours. The ice rink was scheduled to open Friday.
"By doing this, we hope to support our restaurants by providing additional opportunities for outdoor dining and encourage our community to support city restaurants this winter," the release said.
The city, along with partner Rink Management Inc., said they look forward to returning ice skating to the pavilion next winter.
Another blow to downtown businesses. The restaurants and bars are hanging on by their fingertips already.
