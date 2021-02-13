The National Weather Service has downgraded the ice storm warning for the D.C. area to a winter weather advisory, in effect through 7 a.m. Sunday.
Freezing drizzle will continue and temperatures will be in the upper 20s, so any wet roads will refreeze and become "extremely icy and treacherous," Virginia State Police said.
Saturday's freezing rain knocked out power to more than 200,000, mainly in the Richmond area and south, and led to hundreds of minor accidents and disabled vehicles through the day. There were no fatal accidents reported.
Between midnight and 9 p.m. Saturday, troopers responded to a total of 195 disabled vehicles and 366 traffic crashes statewide, with 93 of those crashes in Northern Virginia, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
