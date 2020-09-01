The community foundation for IKEA, which has a store in Woodbridge, has donated $2 million to the Legal Services Corp. of Virginia to help Virginia tenants facing eviction over the next two years.
The donation is approximately equal to the amount IKEA's 550 Virginia employees received in unemployment compensation while they were furloughed when its stores in Woodbridge and Norfolk were forced to close in the early weeks of the pandemic, the company said.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced the donation Monday, along with an additional $2 million from Virginia’s COVID-19 Relief Fund, which was approved by the General Assembly in April. The money will support 20 legal aid attorneys, Northam said.
“Our commonwealth faced an eviction crisis before COVID-19 arrived in early March, and the ongoing global pandemic is making this problem even worse,” Northam said. "We are deeply grateful to IKEA for this generous donation that, coupled with money from the COVID-19 Relief Fund and other federal resources, will help more Virginians stay in their homes as we fight this virus. In an unprecedented crisis and financial uncertainty, we must be able to get relief to vulnerable populations quickly and efficiently — this additional funding will make that possible.”
As part of the company’s efforts to support COVID-19 recovery across the country, IKEA is giving partner states a donation equal to the amount given to their employees in the form of unemployment benefits. Northam asked that the $2 million from IKEA to Virginia be directed to support eviction relief.
“We are appreciative of the ongoing support from the commonwealth of Virginia, including the unemployment funds paid to our co-workers who were furloughed in the early weeks of the pandemic,” said Javier Quiñones, IKEA Retail U.S. president. “People are the heart of our business, and these unemployment benefits helped IKEA U.S. co-workers during a difficult time. We now have a better understanding of the impact of COVID-19 on our business, and we’ve decided to pay it forward to support the ongoing relief efforts in our local communities.”
Virginia’s COVID-19 Relief Fund is supported by tax revenue from electronic skill machines. Northam proposed this one-year alternative funding mechanism as a way of providing additional support to small businesses, Virginians who are out of work due to the pandemic, and individuals struggling to stay in their homes.
The Legal Services Corp. funds and oversees the work of nine regional Legal Aid programs and a statewide support center, the Virginia Poverty Law Center, that provide services to low-income Virginians in every city and county in the commonwealth.
The administration said Virginia families facing eviction have successful outcomes 72% of the time when represented by Legal Aid lawyers, as opposed to just 34% without representation.
Northam also established the Virginia Rent and Mortgage Relief Program with an initial $50 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds and proposed an additional $88 million in funding for the Housing Trust Fund over the next two years to prevent evictions and expand affordable housing. Since launching at the end of June, the relief program has served more than 3,100 households in Virginia, and over 60% of the households served have children in the home.
