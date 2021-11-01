Ikea has launched a buy-back and resell service at 33 of its U.S. stores, including Woodbridge.
The program runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 5. following a successful pilot at the Conshohocken, Pa., store this past September, the company said in a news release.
Customers can sell back their gently used Ikea furniture in exchange for an store credit and the furniture will be given a second life through resell in the store's "As-Is" section.
“We are excited to share that the Buy Back & Resell pilot in Conshohocken had positive results – 100% of product brought in was resold versus recycled,” Jennifer Keesson, Country Sustainability Manager, IKEA U.S., said in the release. “By expanding the service to more stores across the U.S., we hope to inspire more IKEA Family members to participate and further showcase how sustainable living can be obtainable and affordable for the many.”
Ikea will also be launching its Sustainable Living Shop at all stores nationwide, offering a dedicated section in each store will make it easier for customers to shop for sustainable products and provide solutions and tips to make green living easier and more affordable.
Additional information about the Buy Back & Resell service and assessment process can be found at www.IKEA-USA.com/BuyBack and more information about the product discounts and sustainable home solutions can be found at www.IKEA-USA.com/GreenFriday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.