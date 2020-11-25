An Illinois man is wanted for eluding law enforcement after a wild chase in Stafford County late Monday.
It started around 10:20 p.m. when Deputy C.S. Haines attempted to stop a car traveling 89 mph in a 45 mph zone on U.S. 1 near Spring Valley Drive. When he went after the car, the driver took off at a high rate of speed onto Interstate 95 south, the sheriff's office said.
On I-95, the driver continued at high speeds, weaving in and out of traffic. As he exited onto Jefferson Davis Highway, he ran a red light almost striking three vehicles. During the pursuit, the vehicle reached speeds of 120 mph, the sheriff's office said.
The driver turned onto Hudgins Road where he drove the car through a front yard before Deputy Haines initiated vehicle contact, successfully stopping the car. The suspect then fled the vehicle on foot, with deputies giving chase. The foot chase was called of for a K9 track, but the suspect was not located.
Deputy Haines later identified the driver as Vern Sjogreen Jr., 20, of Joliet, Illinois. Sjogreen is wanted for eluding and traffic offenses. Additional charges are pending.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400. Tips can also be submitted by texting STAFFORD + your tip to 274-637.
(1) comment
Fled Chi-Raq for Stafford?
