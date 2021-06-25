As the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations slows and variants continue to spread, the decline in new cases across Virginia and Northern Virginia has slowed over the past week, according to new data from the Virginia Department of the Health.

Nevertheless, cases remain at their lowest levels since the early days of the pandemic, and hospitalizations for treatment of coronavirus are also at record lows.

The seven-day average of vaccine doses administered statewide has fallen to 21,900 as of Thursday, about a quarter of its peak of over 80,000 in late March and early April. The state did meet President Biden's vaccine goal earlier this week, and 70.3% of Virginia adults have now received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Overall, more than 8.9 million vaccine doses have been administered statewide, and 49.8% of the population -- 60.8% of the adult population -- is fully vaccinated, according to the Virginia Department of Health's vaccine dashboard.

Several Northern Virginia localities are among the tops in the state in terms of percentage of residents vaccinated, and the region's average daily number of new cases reported has remained under 30 since June 4. However after hitting a low of 16.9 on June 15, the average has ticked up and now stands at 29.4 cases a day as of Friday.

Statewide, new reported cases have tracked in a narrow range the past couple of weeks. On Sunday, the seven-day average was 129.3, the lowest since March 30, 2020. It has also gone up slightly since and stands at 138 as of Friday.

State health officials say one reason case numbers are not falling further is the new Delta variant (B.1.617.2) of COVID-19, which is more contagious than earlier variants of the virus. The state began tracking this variant last week and had reported 41 cases through June 18, including 12 in the Northern region. Not all positive samples are tested for variants, so the actual number of cases is probably higher.

Meanwhile, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which began publicly reporting hospitalization data in early April 2020, said that the number of patients being treated statewide for COVID-19 fell to a record low of 248 as of Thursday morning before ticking up slightly Friday to 250. That number peaked at over 3,200 in mid-January and was still over 1,000 as recently as late April.

In addition, the number of COVID-19 patients being treated in intensive-care units statewide fell to a record low of 60 on Friday, and the number on ventilators hit a record low of 25 last Saturday. At the peak of the pandemic, those numbers were over 580 and 360, respectively.

In Northern Virginia, a record low of 40 patients were being treated in hospitals for COVID-19 as of Friday. The region's hospitalizations peaked at 818 on April 30, 2020.

Deaths related to COVID-19 have also continued to decline. The health department reported 47 new deaths statewide this week, with eight of those in Northern Virginia: five in Fairfax County and one apiece in Alexandria, Loudoun County and the city of Manassas.

Diagnostic test positivity rates across the region and state remain at or near record lows.

In Prince William County, the Community Vaccination Clinic at the former Gander Mountain store in Woodbridge will close Saturday after administering over 150,000 vaccine doses in the three months it was open. The county is shifting its efforts toward mobile vaccine clinics targeting underserved communities.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths (Seven days ending Friday, June 25)

Northern Virginia: 206 new cases (up from 148 prior week); 8 new deaths (down from 9 prior week)

Statewide: 966 new cases (down from 976 prior week), 47 new deaths (down from 59 prior week)

Statewide Testing: 56,317 PCR diagnostic test results (down from 63,174 prior week)

Overall Totals

Northern Virginia: 184,611 cases, 2,384 deaths

Statewide: 679,472 cases, 11,389 deaths

Statewide Testing: 7.66 million PCR diagnostic tests (10.16 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 75 (including 14 in Fairfax, 10 in Prince William, two in Loudoun and Alexandria and one in Arlington).

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 250 (down from 268 on June 18)

Peak Hospitalizations: 3,209 reached Jan. 13

Patients in ICU: 60 (down from 70 on June 18 and lowest since data first reported in April 2020)

Patients Discharged: 57,127

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.

Editor's note: InsideNoVa is providing regular COVID-19 updates every Friday. For daily reports, visit the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard.