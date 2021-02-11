The Bull Run Regional Library near Manassas has secured funding for a more than $582,000 improvement project.
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors appropriated $582,441 in proffer funds for the project during its Feb. 2 meeting.
Some of the space for the project was opened up through renovations to the Prince William-owned Central Community Library last year, said Rachel Johnson, the county’s communications division chief for libraries.
As part of the improvements, the Ruth E. Lloyd Information Center for Genealogy and Local History was moved from the Bull Run to the Central branch. The county plans to repurpose the information center’s space for a community maker space service area.
Also at Bull Run, the large information desk in the center of the library will be removed to open up the floor.
Although design hasn’t been finalized, the county plans to add seating for 12 to 17 people, provide two new study or meeting rooms for 10 to 14 users, expand the teenager section and redesign the children’s area to reduce noise in the building.
Johnson said Bull Run is one of the largest and most popular of the county’s 12 branches but doesn’t currently have any meeting rooms. The existing study rooms were also consistently reserved prior to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s going to be a really cool space for all ages,” she said.
The county hopes to start work this year but doesn’t have a construction timetable. Johnson said the project will require the library to close to the public; the comparable project at the Central branch took about six months.
