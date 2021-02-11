Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Overcast with rain showers at times. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Snow showers. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.