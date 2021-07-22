Prince William County will be improving a library and a senior center in Woodbridge and exploring the possibility of building a new library.
The Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday approved $930,000 to kick off planning of renovations to Woodbridge Senior Center, possibly moving the Potomac Community Library and building a new library in Woodbridge.
The senior center and Potomac Library facilities are dated and no longer adequately serve residents or staff, county officials said. The parking lot at the senior center is uneven and on a hill, making it difficult to access for some residents.
“Everyone agrees that a makeover is necessary,” said Supervisor Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge. “While we have a lovely senior facility as it is, it’s a bit difficult for our seniors to get there, particularly when the parking is full.”
County staff estimate it will take about 12 months to complete master plans for each facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.