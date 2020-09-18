A 57-year-old Stafford County woman has been charged with felony murder, involuntary manslaughter and child neglect in the death of a 4-month-old baby at an in-home day care last year.
On Nov. 12, at 4:57 p.m. the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office and Fire and Rescue Department responded to a home on Spinnaker Way for a baby who was not breathing. The baby was taken to Stafford Hospital and later flown by helicopter to VCU Medical Center in Richmond for treatment. The baby died on Nov. 15.
Detectives determined the baby had been dropped off at the day care the morning of Nov. 12, and the child went into cardiac arrest in the care of Teresa Council, 57, who ran the unlicensed child care, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Detectives N.D. Ridings and J.G. Wright, III worked with the medical staff at VCU, the Office of the Medical Examiner, Stafford County Child Protective Services and the Stafford County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office throughout the investigation. The sheriff's office did not release a cause of death.
On Sept. 16, Stafford Circuit Court issued an arrest warrant for Council on the charges related to the baby's death, the news release said.
Council was arrested at 9:35 a.m. Friday morning by Deputy B.U. Demirci and Deputy S.C. Martin during a traffic stop in the 3000 block of Jefferson Davis Highway, the release said.
Council is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
WLM
Damn right
One of Trump's very fine people.
