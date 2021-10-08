In-person learning is being paused next week at Bennett Elementary School outside Manassas due to 36 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases.

In addition to the confirmed cases, the school at 8800 Old Dominion Drive has three probable positive cases all in isolation, and more than 200 close contacts in quarantine.

Bennett Elementary is the first school to halt in-person learning since the school year began in late August.

According to data released Friday by the Virginia Department of Health, the Delta variant has triggered significant new outbreaks in four public schools and three nursing homes or assisted-living communities across Northern Virginia.

Updated data on selected outbreaks across the state show three outbreaks in Prince William County schools, including:

Sudley Elementary School in western Prince William, 22 positive cases, reported Sept. 15.

Potomac High School in eastern Prince William, 11 cases, reported Sept. 14.

Yorkshire Elementary School in western Prince William, five cases, reported Sept. 21.

"At this time, there are no other schools in the Division that are approaching the threshold that would require a temporary pause of in-person learning," schools superintendent LaTanya McDade said in an email to parents and staff Friday night. "There are indications that the cause of the spread of the COVID-19 virus at Bennett Elementary School may be linked to both transmission in the community and the school."

The one-week pause is intended to prevent and stop the spread at the school of about 735 students.

"It is important to note that quarantine does not equate to illness, and while not all students at Bennett Elementary School are required to quarantine, this step is being taken out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of all students and staff," McDade wrote.

The Prince William Health District recommended the pause based on the number of cases experienced and their proximity in time to each other; the level of spread within the school, and the level of student absenteeism due to illness or necessary isolation or quarantine, McDade said.

"We will continue to collaborate with the Prince William Health District to monitor COVID-19 cases and implement additional mitigation strategies as needed for any school concerns that arise," she wrote.

As of Friday, Prince William County Public Schools had a total of 45 staff members and 1,042 students in quarantine or isolation. The school division employs more than 11,000 and has nearly 90,000 students enrolled.