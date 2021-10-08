In-person learning is being paused next week at Bennett Elementary School outside Manassas due to 36 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases.
In addition to the confirmed cases, the school at 8800 Old Dominion Drive has three probable positive cases all in isolation, and more than 200 close contacts in quarantine.
Bennett Elementary is the first school to halt in-person learning since the school year began in late August.
According to data released Friday by the Virginia Department of Health, the Delta variant has triggered significant new outbreaks in four public schools and three nursing homes or assisted-living communities across Northern Virginia.
Updated data on selected outbreaks across the state show three outbreaks in Prince William County schools, including:
- Sudley Elementary School in western Prince William, 22 positive cases, reported Sept. 15.
- Potomac High School in eastern Prince William, 11 cases, reported Sept. 14.
- Yorkshire Elementary School in western Prince William, five cases, reported Sept. 21.
"At this time, there are no other schools in the Division that are approaching the threshold that would require a temporary pause of in-person learning," schools superintendent LaTanya McDade said in an email to parents and staff Friday night. "There are indications that the cause of the spread of the COVID-19 virus at Bennett Elementary School may be linked to both transmission in the community and the school."
The one-week pause is intended to prevent and stop the spread at the school of about 735 students.
"It is important to note that quarantine does not equate to illness, and while not all students at Bennett Elementary School are required to quarantine, this step is being taken out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of all students and staff," McDade wrote.
The Prince William Health District recommended the pause based on the number of cases experienced and their proximity in time to each other; the level of spread within the school, and the level of student absenteeism due to illness or necessary isolation or quarantine, McDade said.
"We will continue to collaborate with the Prince William Health District to monitor COVID-19 cases and implement additional mitigation strategies as needed for any school concerns that arise," she wrote.
As of Friday, Prince William County Public Schools had a total of 45 staff members and 1,042 students in quarantine or isolation. The school division employs more than 11,000 and has nearly 90,000 students enrolled.
Even though COVID-19 cases continue to fall across Northern Virginia and the state, the Delt…
(2) comments
As the "not an option" candidate who was described by the Progressive Voters Guide as having been opposed to the government COVID-19 response, let me be the first to repeat what I said at candidate forums: I told you so. Under DA Pam 385-30, you must first understand the risks to develop effective prevention and mitigation methods. The vaccines developers did not know the infectious dose, and Fauci didn't mention correlates of protection, a day one vaccine development required knowledge metric, until August 23rd, when the FDA approved their product for private label with an efficacy test still in preprint, not the required effectiveness test. Last year, everyone said not to make the pandemic political, but Arlington, with the most government scientists want to elect a person with no idea about Covid-19, and they just open the schools and pray it works. I am only a former biological warfare planner. And they are not my kids. Bon voyage.
Happily kicking off the discussion on this breaking news. I will start by asserting that the school did not close due to covid, as suggested in the article headline, but rather due to bad public policy.
I will repost here verbatim a comment I previously posted today on a related InsideNova article.
I will preface this post with the following two comments: (1) Both I and my wife are vaccinated and have been since last spring. Our parents, grandparents and siblings are vaccinated as well. (2) I’m writing this rather lengthy post in response to the original InsideNova headline that referenced outbreaks in schools. With that said, on to the point….
In a state where there have been 13,000 total covid deaths, as of Wednesday fewer than 10 of those fatalities were children under the age of 18 (per the CDC). I don’t know the exact number because the CDC doesn’t publish exact numbers for states with fewer than 10 adolescent fatalities. In that same time 14 children have died from pneumonia. By way of comparison, in the state of Virginia there have been 381 breakthrough covid fatalities in fully vaccinated adults in just the past 9 months.
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid_weekly/index.htm
https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/covid-19-cases-by-vaccination-status/
Nationally, in a demographic of 73 million children (age < 18) there have been 499 adolescent covid fatalities as of Wednesday going back to January 1st, 2020. During this time there have been more than 1000 adolescent fatalities from pneumonia. Also during this time there have been 700K total covid fatalities including 6600 breakthrough fatalities in the population of 175 million adults who are fully vaccinated.
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/health-departments/breakthrough-cases.html
The covid vaccines have been amazingly effective, no doubt saving millions of lives. What is even more amazing is that the only person with a lower covid risk than a fully vaccinated adult is an unvaccinated child. All this begs the question as to why we continue to do these covid fire drills making our children wear masks in school, quarantining children after possible exposures and the general sense of panic (see article headline).
I’m sure some will want to respond to this post. That would be great. I only request that you keep it civil. Thanks.
