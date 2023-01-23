Additional police officers, lights and cameras will be added along a stretch of the U.S. 1 corridor in Woodbridge after a recent uptick in crime, according to officials.
There were three homicides — one in 2023, and two in 2022 — in the area surrounding the Prince William Parkway and Richmond Highway, a police spokesman said.
Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said there was also a stabbing in the area recently, prompting county officials to take further steps to deter crime.
“Enhanced, directed patrols in the area have already been occurring and will continue for the foreseeable future,” Perok said in an email. Police are also taking steps that Perok called investigative in nature and, therefore, classified to the public.
In a news release, Woodbridge District Supervisor Margaret Franklin said the county is working to install cameras in the areas with recent crimes reported and that “No Trespassing” signs have been placed behind a nearby 7-Eleven store.
Prince William County Public Schools, which Franklin said owns the land behind the 7-Eleven, has agreed to add lights behind the building and trim tree lines for better visibility from Prince William Parkway.
“It is important to address criminal activity at its roots and these actions will help move us towards that goal,” Franklin said in a statement.
Don't worry guys, John Dutko will be out there with Social Workers bringing positive change to the community. I'm sure he's already working on a plan since he has a response to everything.
Crime was lower along Highway 1 when it was still called Jefferson Davis Highway. Coincidence? Maybe.
Seriously, there is tremendous lack of respect for human life among some people on the east side of the county. There are also a lot of good decent people living in the area. They can best be served by cracking down hard on violent criminals. Kids growing up in peace are much more likely to succeed in life than kids growing up in a neighborhood where they fear thugs around every corner.
Won’t make one bit of difference. The problem is cultural and spiritual rot. Lack of respect for other people and property ect.
That pretty much sums it up, but keep the faith George - nothing has proved to be more effective than No Trespassing signs to "address criminal activity at its roots".
Did you even read the article?
This area has been terrible for a long time. The BOCS didn't care to do anything about until it was a forced action, much like when they didn't do a pay study for public safety for 15 years. "More" cops in Woodbridge? Where you going go get "more" cops? BOCS didn't want cops to be out in pwc doing proactive measures in bad areas because they felt it was targeting certain groups...and now all the sudden because a few low life's get shot and stabbed they want to do something? The good people of Woodbridge have been suffering for a long time.
