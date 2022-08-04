Opioid overdoses and suicidal actions or thoughts are increasing among Fairfax County youth, according to new data.

Community Services Board staff presented the information to the Fairfax Board of Supervisors during a health and human services committee meeting last week. So far in 2022, 14 youth aged 12 to 17 have visited emergency departments for treatment of opioid overdoses. That already has exceeded the number in the entirety of previous years, with fentanyl being the substance involved in most overdoses.

While fewer youths regularly use opioids, Jim Gillespie, the Youth and Family Services director, said minors face a challenging recovery process. "To recover, these youth require intensive treatment, often under medical supervision."

The county's opioid response coordinator, Ellen Volo, said its Opioid and Substance Use Task Force has taken several steps to fight the rise in youth overdoses. The task force implemented a post-overdose follow-up process and is partnering with Fairfax schools to expand the availability of Narcan on school grounds. Currently, only school resource officers carry the medication, which reverses opioid overdoses.

"Additionally, we're working on expanding treatment options for youth,” Volo added. “When you look across the region and the state, there are some notable gaps in substance use treatment services for youth – in particular detox and residential services.”

Gillespie pointed out that most youth who use substances also have mental health issues.

"These youth are at higher risk for academic and vocational underachievement, suicide and long-term health issues," he said.

The staff also presented findings from a 2021-2022 youth survey. Although the full survey results are not available, preliminary numbers showed that 17% of students in grades eight, 10 and 12 indicated suicidal actions or thoughts in the year before, a 2 percentage point increase from the previous year's survey. And 42% of youth who identified as LGBTQ indicated suicidal acts or thoughts in the same timeframe.

Gillespie said hospital capacity restrictions caused by COVID and a mental health workforce crisis had worsened the shortage of children's psychiatric hospital beds. In 2021, emergency department visits for youth with behavioral health issues increased by 28%

“As a result, providers are straining to meet the demand for services," Gillespie added.

To address the increase in mental health needs, Peter Steinberg, the program manager for Healthy Minds Fairfax, said Community Services Board clinicians were placed in 14 Fairfax County schools last year and that number will increase to 25 in the 2022-2023 school year.

"By having clinicians in the school, CSB therapists can see more clients during the school day, and this may lead to less missed appointments," he said.

Steinberg said officials would ramp up preventative measures as they work to address the mental health workforce shortage. Students in the seventh, ninth and 11th grades are also learning to spot signs of depression in their peers and are being screened for depression.

He added that the group is developing a community plan for children's behavioral health services and hopes to present a draft of the plan in late September.

The Opioid and Substance Use Task Force is also developing a countywide opioid response plan for the fiscal year 2023-2025.