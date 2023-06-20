Incumbent Victor Angry won the Democratic nod Tuesday to run for another term representing the Neabsco District on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.
Angry edged Nate "Coach" Murphy by 104 votes, according to preliminary results from the Virginia Department of Elections.
Angry was first elected in a 2019 special election, replacing the late longtime Neabsco Supervisor John D. Jenkins, who was previously the board’s longest serving member. Angry went on to win the general election that year in an uncontested race.
Murphy works at C.D. Hylton High School in Woodbridge teaching government and world history and heading the football team.
No Republican has announced a campaign for the seat in the fall election, meaning Angry is likely to return for another four-year term on the board.
