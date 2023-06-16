Andrea Bailey, a first-term member of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors representing the Potomac District, is facing challenger Kim Short, a military veteran with a background in public health, in the upcoming June 20 Democratic primary.
Kim Short
Short is running a campaign with populism central to her message. She said she believes the government has a moral responsibility to treat people with dignity and respect, regardless of their background or where they live.
But she believes Bailey and the other members of the board haven’t shown residents the respect they deserve. She said Bailey isn't prioritizing people, but rather special interests in the data center industry and party politics.
“We have someone sitting at the wheel that’s sleeping or just straight being negligent on their own part,” Short said. “I’m not OK with that.”
Short said she wants to prioritize constituent communications using strategies she learned in the military. She plans to create a portal on her website for constituents to reach out with questions for staff to field and respond to in a timely manner. Short also emphasized improving government accountability through measures such as auditing the School Board to ensure it’s spending funds appropriately.
She hopes to provide additional funding for public schools that Short said are overcrowded, leading parents to send their kids to private schools.
Short also criticized the current board for being too slow to provide county employees pay raises while not doing enough to staff up the police force to combat rising crime.
“We don’t need negligent people sitting in office waiting for a disaster to happen,” Short said.
Andrea Bailey
Bailey, a Marine veteran who formerly worked in corporate for the data center industry before having a career in nonprofits, is seeking her second term on the board.
Bailey’s top priority is enhancing mental health services in the county as the pandemic led to nationwide surges in anxiety, depression and addiction. She also hopes to enhance public safety by ensuring the board supports local police and firefighters by assisting their recruitment efforts and providing adequate pay.
With the cost of living rising in Prince William, Bailey plans to bring additional affordable and workplace housing to the county. “People want to live, work and play where they are, and so making sure that’s all encompassing and the houses are very much available because people want to live in Prince William County,” she said.
And while she supports data centers, Bailey also wants to encourage the creation of other small businesses to broaden the county’s tax base.
“It’s become a little controversial because the citizens never really understood the contribution that data centers can give,” she said. “Before we started the data center industry we should have educated the public, and we didn’t.”
Although Bailey wasn’t on the board at the time, she said the supervisors should embrace working to educate the community better on the decisions they make. “People fear that which they don’t know. And so if you’re not taking time to do your part and collaborate with the community, that’s unfortunate.”
Addressing Short’s claims of her being unresponsive, Bailey touted the number of accomplishments made by the current board over the past four years, including increasing staff pay.
“We’ve done a yeoman’s amount of work, and I think we’ve done that by listening to the community, hearing the needs and addressing the needs immediately.”
Bailey, who ran for the seat in 2015 and lost before being elected in 2019, said she put in the legwork between election cycles to build her relationship with the community.
