The state's new redistricting map pits incumbents against each other in six House of Delegates districts and two state Senate districts in Northern Virginia, according to analysis from the Virginia Public Access Project.

Among the incumbents affected is House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn of Fairfax County, although she will lose that leadership role when the new Republican-controlled House takes office in January.

The redistricting plans were approved Tuesday by the Virginia Supreme Court after the state's redistricting commission was unable to reach agreement on maps earlier this year. The court said it did not take into account the residences of incumbents.

Of the Northern Virginia House districts now home to two incumbents, five are Democratic seats and one is a Republican seat. The districts and their current incumbents are:

6th (northern Fairfax, including McLean and Great Falls): Democrats Kathleen Murphy and Rip Sullivan.

10th (southwestern Fairfax, including Centreville and Clifton): Democrats Dan Helmer and David Bulova.

13th (Falls Church area): Democrats Marcus Simon and Kaye Kory

18th (central Fairfax): Democrats Filler-Corn and Kathy Tran

24th (southern Prince William County): Democrats Elizabeth Guzman and Luke Torian

30th (western Loudoun County and Northern Fauquier County): Republicans Dave LaRock and Michael Webert

The plan does create seven House districts in the region in which no incumbent currently lives:

2nd: Arlington County (Crystal City and Rosslyn areas)

11th: central Fairfax, including the city of Fairfax

15th: south-central Fairfax, including Burke

19th: southeastern Fairfax and northeastern Prince William

21st: western Prince William, including Haymarket and Gainesville

27th: eastern Loudoun, including Sterling

29th: central Loudoun, including Leesburg

In the state Senate, the two new districts currently occupied by two incumbents are:

35th (south-central Fairfax, including Annandale and Springfield): Democrats Dave Marsden and Dick Saslaw.

38th (northern Fairfax, including McLean, Great Falls, Reston and Herndon): Democrats Jennifer Boysko and Janet Howell

The map does create two Senate districts with no incumbents currently:

30th: western Prince William, including Haymarket and Gainesville and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park.

33rd: southern Fairfax and northeastern Prince William, including Burke, Lake Ridge and Woodbridge.

Virginia legislators are required to live in the districts they represent, so if incumbents who are paired with each other don't want to compete for the same seat, one will have to move, run for another office or retire from the General Assembly.

The new districts will be in effect for the 2023 elections for both the 100-member House and the 40-member Senate. A lawsuit is pending in Virginia courts seeking special elections to be held in the new House districts in 2022, since the redistricting was originally supposed to be completed in time for the 2021 elections.

The Virginia Public Access Project's analysis of the new Congressional districts found that the 7th District, which includes eastern Prince William, could be a swing district, as Democrat Hillary Clinton won the vote there in 2016 by just 48.1% to 45.9% for Republican Donald Trump. The Prince William areas make up about 35% of the district, which becomes more rural as it stretches south through Fredericksburg to Caroline County and west through Culpeper to Greene County.

The 7th is currently represented by Democrat Abigail Spanberger, but she lives in the Richmond suburb of Henrico County, which is no longer part of the district. Her home is now in the 1st District, currently represented by Republican Rob Wittman. Congressional representatives do not need to live in their districts, however.

Several candidates have already emerged for the new 7th District, including Republican Prince William Supervisor Yesli Vega, who announced her candidacy Tuesday night.

The new 10th District, which includes western Prince William and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park, would be comfortably Democratic, according to VPAP's analysis. It supported Clinton in 2016 by 50.5% to 42.9% for Trump. Loudoun dominates the district, with 53.7% of the population, and it also includes Fauquier and Rappahannock counties.

The 10th is currently represented by Democrat Jennifer Wexton, who lives in Loudoun. Prince William Supervisor Jeanine Lawson and Manassas council member Teresa Coates Ellis, both Republicans, have announced plans to challenge Wexton in 2022.