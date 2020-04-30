An Indiana man is jailed without bond in Prince William County as the result of an ongoing child pornography investigation.
Police say the case involves inappropriate images that were sent over Facebook by a 16-year-old girl from Woodbridge between Aug. 21 and Oct. 24, 2018.
The investigation revealed that the accused, identifying himself as an 18-year-old man, began an online relationship with the victim back in 2018, Prince William County police said in a news release.
"During the online interactions, the accused was able to coerce the victim into sending him sexually explicit pictures of herself via the social media platform," the release said.
The parents of the victim intervened and notified the police on Oct. 25, 2018.
On Feb. 19, following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Steven Joseph Hopper, 26, who was located and taken into custody by members of the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office in Muncie, Indiana that same day.
On April 28, Hopper was extradited to Prince William County. He is charged with two counts of use of a communication system to facilitate certain offenses involving children and one.
He was held without bond this week at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.