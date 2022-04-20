Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. 2 Silos expansion plans
Villagio Hospitality Group, which owns 2 Silos Brewing Co., is planning a $25 million expansion of its beer-making capacity plus a boutique hotel at its expansive Farm Brew Live campus near Manassas.
4. Google investment
Google on Tuesday announced it’ll be investing more than $300 million in Virginia in 2022. The money is part of $9.5 billion the company is spending nationwide on offices and data centers this year.
3. Warming trend
After another cold night, we'll see a warming trend with sunny skies and a high of about 62 today, and temps in the 70s and 80s later in the week. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Glory Days in Warrenton
Warrenton residents have a new local hangout for juicy wings, burgers and beers: Glory Days.
1. Remembering Jimmy Qualls
At four different schools in Prince William and Stafford counties, activities director Jimmy Qualls devoted his 30-plus years in education to providing the best for his coaches, schools and students. He never did anything halfway, a hallmark of anyone who knew him. Qualls passed away April 13 at the age of 77.
InsideOut
The Lake Ridge Rotary Club hosts its "Celebrity Luncheon" April 27 at Bistro L’hermitage on Occoquan Road, a five-star classic French restaurant, with local elected officials and community leaders as waiters and waitresses. See InsideNoVaTix.com for more information and to buy tickets.
