Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. 28 Bypass update
Design work is underway on Prince William County’s $300 million Route 28 Bypass, while Fairfax County has begun construction on its major Route 28 widening.
4. Measles case
Northern Virginia health officials are informing people of possible exposure after an unvaccinated child contracted measles during international travel.
3. Summer weather
After some scattered showers and cloudy morning skies, the sun will come out and temperatures will climb to a summery 85 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Potomac Banks
Fairfax County unveiled “Potomac Banks” Wednesday, the new tourism-focused branding for the southern part of the county and its historical and cultural attractions.
1. Welcome baby
Crew members at a Reston community fire station assisted in a special delivery on Tuesday: A newborn baby girl.
InsideOut
Manassas Ballet Theatre presents "Cinderella" starting this weekend at the Hylton Performing Arts Center. Click here for details and ticket information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.