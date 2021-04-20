Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and (way) beyond.
5. To Mars
The Ingenuity Mars Helicopter made history Monday, successfully completing the first powered flight on another planet. And a relic of the historic first flights by the Wright Brothers on the Outer Banks of North Carolina was along for a ride.
4. Gym peeper
The Stafford County Sheriff's Office says a Woodbridge man who fell through the ceiling of a Garrisonville gym and into a women's locker room had accessed the ceiling five times in January.
3. Nice day
It'll be a nice spring day with a high around 75 and mostly sunny skies. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Tysons clinic
The new COVID-19 vaccination center opening in Tysons today will have the capacity to administer up to 3,000 vaccine doses per day, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said Monday during a tour of the clinic.
1. Flash mob!
It was shortly after 3 p.m. on what seemed like a normal spring Saturday on Davis Street in Culpeper. Then, “Good Feeling” by Flo Rida blasted from a car stereo and a choreographed flash mob broke into dance near Knakal's Bakery.
InsideOut
Fill your garden at the 20th annual Rappahannock Spring Plant Sale this Saturday, April 24, at Waterpenny Farm in Sperryville. Several local nurseries will be there. Click here for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.